State tops MNREGS implementation, says Dayakar Rao

‘₹3,498.4 crore spent under the scheme’

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao said that Telangana stands top in the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) in the country.

“As many as 13.75 crore man days were allotted to Telangana in the present financial year and so far 13.4 crore man days were completed so far thereby achieving 97.97%. Permission was accorded for another 2 crore man days this year. So far ₹3,498.4 crore was spent under the scheme and ₹2,381 crore was paid as wages to labour,” said Mr. Dayakar Rao while inaugurating 2022 diary and calendar of computer operators and accounts assistants here on Wednesday.

Stating that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been successfully implementing the scheme, the Minister alleged that the Union government has been weakening the scheme by reducing allocation to ₹73,000 crore from the previous allocation of ₹98,000 crore.