State to vaccinate RTC, auto and maxi cab drivers from June 3

HYDERABAD

31 May 2021 21:54 IST

As part of efforts to vaccinate the high risk group people, the State government has decided to ensure vaccination of all RTC, autorickshaw and maxi cab drivers in the State from June 3.

Accordingly, around 10,000 people in the GHMC and district headquarters would be vaccinated every day. The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao with senior officials headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday.

The Minister reviewed the availability of vaccine stocks and allotment of quota by the Central Government. He reviewed the steps being taken for procurement of medical equipment, oxygen supply and storage units, besides discussing about the preventive measures for the anticipated third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He instructed the officials concerned to pursue with the Centre the issue of allocation of more vaccine doses to the State.

