State to step up vaccine coverage

HYDERABAD

07 April 2021 23:36 IST

To be extended to 1.5 lakh beneficiaries from 50,000-60,000 a day

The State government has decided to increase the COVID-19 vaccine coverage to inoculate more citizens. From the current 50,000-60,000 a day, the government targets to immunise around 1.5 lakh persons daily. Health Minister Eatala Rajender said preparations to this effect have been activated.

More tests

Addressing a press conference at the State Health Campus here on Wednesday evening, he said daily testing to detect coronavirus would also be increased to 1 lakh. On Tuesday, 74,274 samples were examined as compared to the usual 56,000-64,000 samples.

Prior to the press conference, the Minister held a review meeting with superintendents and directors of government healthcare facilities where COVID-19 patients are treated. The infrastructure and treatment provided were discussed at the meeting. Mr Rajender emphasised that there was no dearth of medicines at the facilities.

He added that 90% to 95% of the cases were asymptomatic. He also mentioned that 99.5% of the patients have recovered, but urged people to continue wearing masks and observe COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Stressing that rapid antigen tests has made it possible to find out results quicker, the Minister said the time saved is utilised to trace contacts immediately if one tests positive. Early detection helps in early treatment and quick tracing of contacts, thereby avoiding severity of the infection in a person, he said.

Caution against overcharging

Managements of private hospitals were urged not to scare or overcharge patients.

Mr Rajender reiterated that COVID-positive persons isolating at home would be provided with medical kits, as it was being done earlier. Last year, however, there were complaints that some people in home isolation had not received the kits.