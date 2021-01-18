State to reopen schools, colleges adhering to COVID-19 protocols

Students willing to attend classes should obtain written consent of parents

The State government has resolved to take steps to reopen schools and colleges from February 1 as announced, strictly following the COVID-19 protocols.

Maintaining physical distance norms as prescribed in the classrooms as well as in the premises of the institutions will be made mandatory. Students willing to attend the classes should compulsorily obtain written consent of their parents, Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy said.

The Education Minister, along with her colleagues Koppula Eshwar, Gangula Kamalakar and Satyavati Rathod reviewed the arrangements being made for reopening of the schools with senior officials on Monday. They said the government is committed to protect the health of the students while ensuring quality education to them.

Officials concerned were directed to prepare an action plan class wise for the conduct of classes strictly adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. In addition to following the distance protocols, it would be made mandatory for ensuring sanitation of the institutions from time to time so as not to give scope for any complaints.

The meeting decided to continue the ongoing online classes while allowing physical attendance following the impressive response received for the classes online. A survey conducted by the Education Department revealed that 88% of the students were taking online classes, the Ministers said.

They directed the officials to give special attention to the residential schools and social welfare hostels which would be opened soon. The premises of these institutions should be inspected to assess their preparedness and food grains and other essentials required should be positioned in adequate quantities to meet the requirements.

Officials concerned were directed to complete the inspection process by January 25 and ensure that works like minor repairs or addition of infrastructure if any are addressed to before the reopening of the institutions.