State to recruit 20,000 more police officers

Hyderabad

23 October 2020 19:56 IST

Telangana to set up Command Control Center

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Friday said that the government is planning to recruit 20,000 more police officers against the existing vacancies at various ranks.

Mr. Ali while reviewing the passing out parade of 1,162 cadet sub-inspectors including 256 women, at Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy Telangana State Police Academy here said a well established Command Control Center is also being set up in the State for the safety of citizens.

“Apart from this, large numbers of CCTVs are also being set up in Telangana covering nearly 64% of total share in the country. Though some of the trainees were affected by COVID, academy director V.V.Srinivasa Rao had taken up the issue in an efficient manner and completed the training,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said the world was witnessing rapid change and problems are becoming more complex and the situations sometimes turn considerably violent. “As police officers, you have to understand the dynamics of each situation and intervene in a balanced, positive and constitutionally acceptable manner,” he said.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy said that trainees should exhibit utmost discipline and resolute perseverance that has been ingrained during their induction training at the academy.

He also stressed on demonstrating their professional knowledge, uniform service delivery and skill while leading the personnel under their charge, towards achieving the objectives and goals of the State. The government has provided 33 % reservation for women in the police department.

“The tasks and challenges given to police are both sensitive and complicated. You should keep themselves updated in law and usage of technology in policing. You must work for crime-free society and never relinquish the virtues of honesty, impartiality, respect for human rights, dedication to duty and sense of responsibility while discharging your duties in protecting the State from threats to its property, lives and self-respect of its citizens,” Mr. Reddy added .