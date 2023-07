July 13, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Medical Health Services Recruitment Board released a notification for filling up 156 vacancies of Medical Officers in AYUSH Department. The total number includes 54 Ayurveda, 33 Homeo and 69 Unani Medical Officers. The window for sending in the applications will open on August 7, and closes on August 22. For further information about the recruitment process, candidates may visit: https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.