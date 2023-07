July 13, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Medical Health Services Recruitment Board released a notification for filling up 156 vacancies of Medical Officers in AYUSH Department. The total number includes 54 Ayurveda, 33 Homeo and 69 Unani Medical Officers. The window for sending in the applications will open on August 7, and closes on August 22. For further information about the recruitment process, candidates may visit: https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in.