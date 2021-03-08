State to promote startups in agri-tech sector

The State government has decided to identify agriculture-based tech startups in the State to give further opportunities to them for bringing digital transformation in the rural ecosystem.
Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said there were plenty of opportunities for startups to collaborate with the government in this direction. He was participating in a meeting where six startup companies presented their solutions for the agriculture sector.
He said the State made rapid strides in the agriculture sector. The area under cultivation increased from 1.31 crore acres to 2.11 lakh acres and the State had the highest area under paddy cultivation extending to 51 lakh acres during rabi.
The government itself could become a partner, consumer and first customer of the startups. He wanted the startups to make use of the resources available with Agriculture department and come out with specific proposals which could provide end-to-end solutions in the farm sector and would be beneficial to farmers.
The government on its part initiated several measures for improving agriculture and was confident that agri-tech startups would play a key role in the development of the sector.
