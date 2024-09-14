GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State to produce 20,000 MW of green power by 2029-30: Bhatti

‘Solar power panels being provided for farmers’ pump sets at government’s expense on a pilot basis in 25 to 30 villages on a saturation mode’

Updated - September 14, 2024 08:25 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka addressing a public meeting at Dharmaram in Peddapalli district on Saturday. Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu is also seen.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that 20,000 MW of green power will be generated in the State by 2029-30.

Addressing a public meeting at Dharmaram in Peddapalli district on Saturday, Mr. Vikramarka said that solar power panels were being provided for farmers’ pump sets at government’s expense on a pilot basis in 25 to 30 villages on a saturation mode. This will help farmers earn money on solar power, along with their crops. Government will link the solar power generated by farmers to the grid and buy it from them.

The State government’s endeavour is to make Telangana a model State in the country in generation and distribution of electricity, he asserted.

Mr. Vikramarka said that the Congress government would revive the Ramagundam thermal power plant with super critical technology, while the previous government put the plant on the back-burner. Foundation will be laid soon for the 800 MW Ramagundam Thermal Power Plant with an investment of ₹10,000 crore.

Reiterating Congress government’s commitment, he pointed out that the government created a record by crediting ₹18,000 crore towards farmers’ loan waiver in a span of 15 days. Government will not step back on ₹2 lakh loan waiver to farmers.

Criticising BRS rulers for their criticism on farm loan waiver, he said it was akin to devils reciting scriptures. Government would also implement Rythu Bima and crop insurance schemes and pay insurance premium keeping farmers’ welfare in view.

Accusing the BRS of looting Telangana’s wealth, he said that Congress was constantly working with the objective of creating wealth and generating income in State and distribute it to the poor.

Mr. Vikramarka said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu toured in the USA and Korea and entered into agreements for investments worth ₹36,000 crore for the bright future of the youth. He laid foundation for five sub-stations in Dharmapuri.

Published - September 14, 2024 08:24 pm IST

0 / 0
