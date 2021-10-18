State to procure food grains from farmers this year too, says CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has assured that the State government would procure food grain produced during kharif on the lines of last year.

The State Government had opened 6,545 procurement centres across the State last year and the Chief Minister directed the Civil Supplies Department officials to procure food grains through them this year.

He asserted that farmers need not worry about procurement of food grain and advised them to bring the crop dried after harvesting to the procurement centres.

The government is committed to take steps to procure the food grain paying the minimum support price to farmers.

The Chief Minister made this comments at a meeting to review procurement of food grains with senior officials led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday.