Telangana

State to procure food grains from farmers this year too, says CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has assured that the State government would procure food grain produced during kharif on the lines of last year.

The State Government had opened 6,545 procurement centres across the State last year and the Chief Minister directed the Civil Supplies Department officials to procure food grains through them this year.

He asserted that farmers need not worry about procurement of food grain and advised them to bring the crop dried after harvesting to the procurement centres.

The government is committed to take steps to procure the food grain paying the minimum support price to farmers.

The Chief Minister made this comments at a meeting to review procurement of food grains with senior officials led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 18, 2021 8:47:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/state-to-procure-food-grains-from-farmers/article37057948.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY