State to prepare action plan for reducing burden of compliances

The State government has decided to prepare an action plan to complete the process of reducing burden of compliances across the number of licences/permissions, inspections, returns, filings, registrations and display of requirements by next month.
The burden of compliances are high with respect to Revenue (Excise & Commercial Taxes), Civil Supplies, Transport, Energy, Home, Municipal Administration and Labour departments. These departments were asked to take up internal analysis and create sub groups for completing the process.
The decisions were taken at a meeting convened by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar with senior officials to review the parameters achieved under the Ease of Doing Business. The development follows a communication from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade which shared certain acts and regulations pertaining to the State requesting the government to examine these acts/regulations in order to simplify them.
Labour Department Special Chief Secretary Rani Kumudini, Transport and Roads and Buildings Department Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma, Home Department Principal Secretary Ravi Gupta, IT Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and other senior officials were present.
