State to host Assistive Tech summit next month

HYDERABAD

18 November 2020 23:50 IST

Event aims to lay foundations of a robust AT-ecosystem in State

The State government through the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) is organising Assistive Technology Summit 2020 on December 3.

The first such State-led event focused on Assistive Technology, its theme will be “AT for all – making affordable Assistive Technology accessible to everyone,” an official release said on Tuesday after Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan launched the poster of the summit.

Noting that the Summit coincides with the International Day of Disabled Persons, the release said the event comes at a time when lack of awareness and high cost comes in the way of people with disability to access assistive technology. According to an estimate, there are over a billion people worldwide impacted by disability.

Advertising

Advertising

The summit, which aims to lay foundations of a robust AT-ecosystem in the State, will be bringing together key players across the country in the AT space, such as researchers, innovators, investors, social enterprises, NGOs, expert users and government organisations, to discuss building affordable solutions, easing the access to solutions for Persons with disabilities (PwDs) and collaborations to sustain the ecosystem further.

At the poster launch, Mr. Ranjan said PwDs and their attendants suffer a lot in transacting basic issues as a part of their day to day living. Telangana, a State known for nurturing and adopting innovative ideas, is attempting to motivate innovators and makers to design more products and solutions for the benefit of PwDs.

TSIC Chief Innovation Officer Ravi Narayan said the summit will is the largest such in the AT Space. The summit comprises an AT exhibition, keynote sessions, success stories and panel discussions. The AT Exhibition will see innovators from school to college-level and entrepreneurs across India with a major focus on Telangana, who have devised affordable solutions for PwDs.