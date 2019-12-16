State to have 105 new polling stations

The number of polling stations in different constituencies spread across the State has gone up by 105.

Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said that the State will have 34,707 polling stations against 34,603 polling stations in the past with the addition of 105 new polling stations. The number of polling stations increased in several constituencies, including Jadcherla with highest of 18 new polling stations followed by Dornakal (15) while one polling station was removed from Medchal constituency, during the rationalisation process.

The new polling stations had been notified after obtaining the consent of the Election Commission. The CEO said the election authority had published the draft integrated electoral roll in all constituencies on Monday as part of the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls. January 15 had been set as the last date for filing claims and objections and these would be disposed of by January 27, according to the schedule of the Election Commission.

The election authority would thereafter complete updation of the database and printing of supplement by February 4 and this would be followed by publication of final electoral rolls on February 7. Eligible voters who attain the age of 18 by January 1 next year should enrol themselves in the voter lists, Mr. Rajat Kumar said.