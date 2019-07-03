State to flag issues on bifurcation of Schedule IX institutions

The State government is gearing up to present a strong case in defence of its stand pertaining to the division of the institutions under Schedule IX of the Reorganisation Act.

Of the total 91 institutions under Schedule IX, issues pertaining to 44 had been cleared and disputes are persisting in respect of 38 institutions five years after the bifurcation of the erstwhile united AP. Senior officials overseeing reorganization affairs prepared a detailed note on the status of the institutions under Schedule IX ahead of the crucial meeting of the Chief Secretaries of the two States convened by Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Wednesday.

According to officials, efforts are being made to ensure institution-wise status to the neighbouring State incorporating the objections raised by the Telangana government to certain recommendations made by Sheela Bhide Committee. The apportionment of funds between the two States in respect of the erstwhile AP Aviation Corporation Limited for instance was yet to be completed.

Though the Telangana government had addressed several letters to the neighbouring State over transfer of ₹ 31.99 crore plus interest towards Telangana’s share in the FDs of the erstwhile corporation, the funds were not transferred yet.

The same was the case with the de-merger of the erstwhile AP Technology Services Limited where AP government is due to the tune of ₹ 63.42 crore. In respect of the bifurcation of the APSRTC, the Telangana government had made clear that the apportionment of assets by the expert committee was not acceptable to it.

The bifurcation of the AP State Finance Corporation too was pending as the State government had objected to the unilateral way in which the de-merger plan of the corporation was approved by the board which solely comprised nominees of AP government. The State government had accordingly addressed a letter to the Union Finance Ministry not to accept the de-merger decision and instead, constitute a new board with equal representation to both the States.

Dissent note

The State government has also not accepted the recommendation for division of assets of the erstwhile AP Housing Board as it was against the principle of location-based apportionment. The government had submitted its dissent note on the manner in which the assets of the Industrial Development Corporation were divided and wanted the expert committee to incorporate the same in the proceedings.

Several issues where the disputes persisted were referred to the joint parliamentary committee seeking the Central government’s intervention for resolving them. Senior officials said the State government was determined to raise these issues during the high level meeting of the chief secretaries.