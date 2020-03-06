State to explore new avenues to improve revenue

HYDERABAD

06 March 2020 19:04 IST

Economic challenges faced by country impacted State sources too, says Governor

The State government has decided to search for new avenues to better the revenue sources in the light of the severe economic challenges witnessed during the past several months.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the economic challenges faced by the country also had an impact on the State, but it was able to withstand the situation due to strong administrative policies and fiscal discipline. “The blink in the blind is that while other States are showing negative economic growth, Telangana is able to stick its neck out,” the Governor said.

The government had decided to pursue fiscal discipline due to the prevailing economic scenario in the country and it was committed to fulfil all the promises made to the people. “All the programmes and schemes will be continued,” she asserted.

The Governor elaborated on the spree of welfare and developmental programmes launched during the last six years, ever since the TRS government took over the reins, during her address to the joint session of the legislature marking the commencement of the budget session. During the close to 45-minute address, she said the State started its journey in 2014 with all sectors in dire straits due to the neglect meted out to it in the united State.

Difficult beginning

There were problems in the power supply situation and health and education sectors too collapsed. Farm sector in particular was in deep distress owing to various problems, including non-completion of pending irrigation projects and absence of timely supply of inputs like fertilisers and seeds. The government prepared short, medium and long term plans for the all-round development of the State after taking into consideration its resources, facilities, needs, advantages, disadvantages, strengths and weaknesses for revitalization and rejuvenation of the State.

“The achievements and success the State achieved in such a short span of time is being observed with admiration by the entire country,” she said. With a series of welfare programmes launched to provide minimum security of livelihoods to the poor, the State stood first among all other States in the welfare sector. Starting its journey with acute power shortages, Telangana registered spectacular and unprecedented accomplishments in power sector to become the State with highest per capita utilization of power.

Social indicators

“The peak demand in the united Andhra Pradesh stood at 13,162 MW whereas in Telangana it crossed that figure and the demand reached an all-time high of 13,168 MW,” she said adding this in itself was an evidentiary tall proof of “our glorious success” in power sector. On the agricultural front too, the State achieved significant increase in acreage of paddy cultivation in the summer crop. Against the paddy cultivation area of 17.08 lakh acres during summer, the progress made in irrigation sector ensured that paddy was grown in 38.19 lakh acres, marking an increase of 123.5%.