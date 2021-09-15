State targets 3 crore vaccinations by month-end

First dose administered to 52% of eligible population: CS

The State government has set a target of vaccinating another one crore people against COVID-19 by the end of this month, taking the total vaccine coverage to over three crore.

More than two crore people have been vaccinated so far in the drive launched by the government in two phases. The government completed vaccination of one crore people in the first phase in 165 days from January to June 25. Another one crore people were covered in the second phase spanning 78 days from June 25 to September 15.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar commended the Health department, district officials and the GHMC for successfully completing vaccination of two crore people in a short time. He cut a cake in the presence of senior health officials on Wednesday to mark the occasion, and said the government was working relentlessly to ensure vaccination of all the entire population, setting time lines.

The State had completed administration of the first dose of vaccination to 52% of the eligible population and almost all the residents under the GHMC limits were covered during the drive. In the process, the government had provided first dose of vaccination to 38 lakh people categorised as high-exposure groups.

Health secretary S.A.M. Rizvi, GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Finance department special secretary Ronald Ross, Excise director Sarfaraz Ahmed and Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao were among those present.