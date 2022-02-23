Planning Board VC releases Telangana State Statistical Abstract 2021

Planning Board VC releases Telangana State Statistical Abstract 2021

The State stood among the top four in the country in terms of annual average growth rate of gross State domestic product for five years from 2015-16 to 2019-20

The State’s GSDP growth during the five years has been pegged at 13.6, next only to Sikkim - 15, Madhya Pradesh - 14.4, and Tripura - 13.7.

Several progressive States including Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana are behind the State in the GSDP growth during the period. Telangana’s GSDP at current prices in 2020-21 was ₹9,80,407 crore. Although the secondary and tertiary sectors contracted by 2.1% and 3.9% respectively during the year largely on account of COVID-19 pandemic, they still fared better compared to much steeper contractions at the national level.

The State was the 6th highest contributor to the country’s GDP at both current and constant prices in 2020-21. It improved its rank further during the current year although the exact figures are not available yet. The per capita income, one of the strongest indicator of the well-being of the population, of Telangana was ₹ 2.37 lakh at current prices and ₹1.53 lakh at constant prices during 2020-21. This was 1.84 times higher than that of the country’s per capita of ₹1.28 lakh at current prices and 1.77 times higher than ₹86,559 at constant prices.

The agriculture and allied sectors in the State grew by 14.3% at constant prices in 2020-21 as compared to 3.6% agricultural growth at the national level during the period. The contribution of the secondary sector to the State’s gross State value added was 16.5% and 19.9% respectively at current and constant prices. The tertiary sector remained dominant sector in the economy contributing 59.4% of GSVA at current prices and 59.5% at constant prices.

The information was revealed in the Telangana State Statistical Abstract 2021 prepared by Telangana State Development Planning Society here on Wednesday. State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar released the report in the presence of Finance special chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, finance advisor G.R. Reddy and others.

The 200-page abstract covers several aspects of the State, including its administrative and geographical profile, demography, infrastructure, economy, school education, agriculture, irrigation, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, health and rural drinking water and sanitation. It also contained information about the new zonal system, annual rainfall details and population density.