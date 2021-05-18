State signs MoU with NHA for implementing Ayushman Bharat

Treatment in empanelled hospitals across Telangana as per the converged scheme of Ayushman Bharat – Arogyasri

The State Health department has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Health Authority (NHA) for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) scheme in the State.

The chief executive officer of the National Health Authority has accordingly directed his counterpart of the Arogyasri Trust to ensure treatment of patients in empanelled hospitals across the State as per the converged scheme of Ayushman Bharat – Arogyasri with immediate effect. The directions followed the guidelines prepared by the State government for implementation of the Central scheme in the State.

The development comes as relief to the poor who are made to spend exorbitant amounts for availing of treatment for COVID-19 at corporate hospitals. The NHA announced last month that testing and treatment for COVID-19 was made available free of cost for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries at private laboratories and empanelled hospitals. With convergence of Ayushman Bharat and Arogyasri, the State government could now ensure treatment of COVID-19 patients through the joint initiative.

After initial reluctance over the scope of coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to join the Central scheme subsequently. He directed the officials concerned to ensure extending medical services in line with the guidelines drafted for the scheme and orders were issued accordingly.