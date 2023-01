State shifts 91 IPS officers in a major reshuffle

January 26, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a major reshuffle of IPS officers, the State government has transferred 91 officers and gave them new postings on Wednesday midnight.

Over 50 of those transferred are cadre officers and the remaining non-cadre. According to the orders issued late on Wednesday night, Karimnagar Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayana has been transferred and posted as Rachakonda Joint Commissioner in place of Gajarao Bhupal who has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner (DD) at Hyderabad and Yadadri zone Deputy Inspector General Rema Rajeshwari has been posted as Ramagumdam Police Commissioner.

Hyderabad City (Traffic-I) Deputy Commissioner Nyalakonda Prakash Reddy has been transferred and posted as GHMC Director (enforcement, vigilance and disaster management) in place of Viswajeet Kampati who has been posted as Superintendent of Police (Operations) of the Cyber Security Bureau. Abhishek Mohanty, who is waiting for posting, had been posted as Rachakonda (Traffic-I) Deputy Commissioner in place of Sunpreet Singh who has been posted as AIG (L&O) in the DGP’s office.

The list of other officers with new posting is: S.M. Vijay Kumar - Intelligence SP; Chetna Mylabhutala – ACB Joint Director; L. Subbarayudu – Karimnagar Police Commissioner; K. Narayan Reddy – DCP Shamshabad Zone; D.V. Srinivasa Rao – Medchal Traffic DCP; T. Srinivas Rao – Cyberabad Balanagar zone DCP; T. Annapurna – SP Vigilance and Enforcement; P.V. Padmaja – Women Safety Wing SP; G. Janaki Sharmila – Telangana State Police Academy Deputy Director; Janaki Dharavath – Malkajgiri DCP: Rahul Hegde – Hyderabad City (Traffic-I) DCP; K. Apoorva Rao – Nalgonda SP; Sunil Dutt – Hyderabad East Zone DCP; Ch. Sindhu Sharma – TSSP IV Battalions Commandant; P. Yadagiri – CID SP: Rakshita K. Murthy – Wanaparthy SP; Patil Sangramsingh Ganapatrao – TSRTC SP (vigilance); Rajesh Chandra – Yadadri DCP; M. Narayana – CID SP; Pothuraju Sai Chaitanya – Hyderabad south zone DCP; V. Tirupathi – CID SP; Gaush Alam – Mulug SP; Shabarish. P – Hyderabad city DCP crimes.

Akhil Mahajan – Rajanna Sircilla SP; Khare Kiran Prabhakar – Hyderabad south west zone DCP; Chennuri Rupesh – Hyderabad south east zone DCP; Nitika Pant – Women Safety DCP; B. Anuradha – Rachakonda DCP (cyber crimes); C. Anusuya – TS Police Academy Deputy Director; Shaik Saleema – Railways SP; R. Giridhar – Rachakonda Malkajgiri SOT DCP; Sneha Mehra – Cyber Crimes DCP; Harshvardhan – Cyberabad (Traffic-I) DCP; Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath – Peddapalli DCP; Ritiraj – Cyberabad cyber crimes DCP; Biruduraju Rohith Raju – Greyhounds Group Commander; B. Balaswamy – Rachakonda SB DCP; Kekan Sudhir Ramnath – Mancherial DCP; Akshansh Yadav – ADC to Governor; Ashok Kumar – Mulugu officer on special duty and Sadhana Rashmi Perumal – Rajendranagar additional DCP.

Paritosh Pankaj – Bhadrachalam Assistant SP; Sirisetti Sankeeth – Eturunagaram Assistant SP; Patil Kantilal Subhash – Bhainsa Assistant SP; M.A. Rasheed – Cyberabad Madhapur SOT DCP; Kavitha Dhara – Cyberabad DCP (EOW); P. Shoban Kumar – Cyberabad SOT-II Additional DCP; Ram Reddy Bhookya – CID SP; Venkat Laxmi Kolli – CID SP; Muraldiahr Dasari – SP (Legal) in DGP’s office; P. Ravinder – CID SP; V. Aravind Babu – PTC Karimnagar principal; Pooja Injarapu – TS Police Academy deputy director; Lavanya Naik Jadav – CID SP; P. Indira – Rachakonda DCP (Admn); Nagalakshmi. S.V. - CID SP; Bhaskar. R – Intelligence SP; Nagaraju. D – AIG (admn) in DGP’s office.

Radhesh Murali T. - TS Police Academy Deputy Director; Chatriya Naik. L. - Cyberabad Road Safety DCP; Satish Chodagiri – Warangal PTC principal; Gangaram B. - CID SP; Ranjan Rathan Kumar J. - Intelligence SP; Sai Sekhar Yaluru – Vigilance and Enforcement SP; M.A. Bari Warangal central zone DCP; P. Karunakar – Warangal East Zone DCP; N. Ashok Kumar – Hyderabad Traffic-II DCP; M. Venkateshwarlu – Hyderabad central zone DCP; K. Narasimha – Mahbubnagar SP; K. Srujana – Jogulamba Gadwal SP; A. Bhaskar – Jagityal SP; B. Sree Bala Devi – Rachakonda Road Safety DCP; K. Muralidhar – Rachakonda L.B. Nagar SOT DCP; D. Srinivas – Rachakonda (Traffic-II) DCP; P. Madhukar Swamy – Rachakonda DCP (crimes); Chintamaneni Srinivas – RachakondaMaheshwaram DCP; B. Sai Sree – Rachakonda LB Nagar zone DCP; Jagadishwar Reddy – Rajenderanagar DCP; G. Sundeep – Medchal DCP; Ch. Sirisha – Intelligence SP; Y.V.S. Sudheendra – ACB Joint Director; K.C.S. Raghuveer – Cyber Security Bureau SP (admn); D. Sunitha – Rachakonda SP (Narcotics) and Gummi Chakravarthy – Hyderabad SP (Narcotics).

