Focus on stabilisation of drinking water supply

After initiating steps for safe drinking water supply to all households through Mission Bhagiratha, the State Government has focused attention on stabilising the supply system across the State.

Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao directed the officials concerned to take steps to ensure that 80% of the supply system is stabilised by October 15 and the remaining by next month-end.

In addition, steps should be taken to cover 126 isolated habitations not covered under the Mission Bhagiratha so far utilising solar energy sources before November-end.

Efforts should be made to provide drinking water to schools, anganwadi centres, places of worship, prakruti vanams and vaikunta shamans under the Mission. The Minister held a detailed review meeting on the progress of the works with senior officials on Monday.

He said though supply of safe drinking water had been ensured through Mission Bhagiratha on the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, stabilisation of the system was not completed yet.

Accordingly, works on completion of construction of overhead tanks should be expedited. The project won appreciation from the Centre, and Telangana won accolades as the only State that is supplying zero-flouride water to all households.

The Centre as well as 13 other States are working out modalities to replicate Mission Bhagiratha, albeit in different names.

Of the 23,804 habitations across the State, safe drinking water is being supplied to 21,478 habitations.

In all, 1,607 habitations are dependent on Singur project while some other habitations could not be covered due to technical issues.

As of now, stabilisation of supplies had been completed in 10,682 habitations, amounting to 43% of the total habitations, had been completed and the government had set October-end deadline for completing works in the remaining areas too.

It was, therefore, decided to focus on taking up repairs to the existing/old tanks, ensuring effective functioning of the new tanks, taking steps to ensure hygienic surroundings around the overhead tanks and providing underground pipelines among others as part of stabilisation works.

Besides, steps are also being taken to upload the details of the beneficiaries on the website.

He instructed senior officials, including the superintendent engineers and chief engineers, to ensure timely completion of works.