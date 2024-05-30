State sets focus on making Amrabad Tiger Reserve a plastic-free zone

The State government has focused its attention on making the Amrabad tiger reserve a plastic-free zone.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has directed the officials concerned to formulate an action plan in this direction to see that the tiger reserve area becomes plastic free zone by July-end. The Chief Secretary held a meeting with senior officials of Forest, Panchayat Raj, and Pollution Control Board and discussed the measures to be taken to make the reserve plastic-free zone.

She directed the officials to enforce ban on use of plastic bags, bottles and similar items in the area. Additional check posts should be established to remove banned plastic articles and simultaneously steps should be taken to promote alternative eco-friendly products like paper bags, cloth/jute bags and leaf plates, she said.

Officials were told to take up awareness campaign through print and electronic media as well as by erecting sign boards at panchayat, district and State level. Local vendors all along the highway should be sensitised about the ban on use of plastic in the tiger reserve area, she said.

The Chief Secretary asked the officials to expedite the process of relocating people living in four habitations under the Amrabad Tiger Reserve as per the timelines. Funds available under the Haritha Nidhi should be utilised, she said.

Ms. Santhi Kumari asked the Endowment department officials to take steps to eradicate usage of plastic at Maisamma temple in Mahbubnagar district.

