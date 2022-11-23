State set to tie up with Bhutan to develop Buddhist circuit

November 23, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bhutan is set to join the league of nations that are setting up monasteries near the Buddhavanam project being executed by the State near Nagarjunakonda. A delegation of Buddhist monks from Bhutan on Wednesday interacted with Minister for Culture V. Srinivas Goud and evinced interest in taking the project to the next level. “Maharashtra, Bihar and other states have a Buddhist circuit. But they don’t have what Telangana has. You have Acharya Nagarjuna,” said Khenpo Ugyen Namgyel, Secretary of Central Monastic Body of Bhutan leading a delegation of 24 monks.

He also suggested that the State host a conference on the teachings of Nagarjuna, and Madhyamaka Buddhism. “For too long the Buddhist heritage of Telangana was ignored. Now we want to turn it into a key attraction for tourists. The creation of Buddhist circuit is a step in the direction,” said Mr. Goud addressing the delegates. He spoke about relics of Buddhist culture are scattered everywhere in the State.

“We want to create a tourism circuit and infrastructure in the region so that regular tourists as well as Buddhist tourists come to the state. We are tying up with Taiwan, Malaysia and Mongolia for developing infrastructure. Bhutan will also join the effort,” said Mallepalli Laxmaiah, Special Officer, Buddhavanam Project.

