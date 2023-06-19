State set to launch another major scheme: ₹1 lakh assistance to BC artisans

June 19, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Continuing its spree of welfare measures for different sections, the State government has launched another scheme aimed at extending financial assistance to families of artisans hailing from backward class communities.

The assistance will be extended to BC caste-based professionals like washermen, Viswabrahmana, potters and nayee brahmins without bank linkages. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao formally launched the scheme at Mancherial on June 9, celebrated as welfare day as part of the 10th year of State formation.

The government has announced the scheme in spite of the difficulties it has been facing in raising financial resources for implementation of flagship schemes like Rythu Bandhu, investment support to farmers and one time grant of ₹10 lakh to dalit families under Dalit Bandhu. While there was no improvement in the State’s own tax revenue on the expected lines, the restrictions imposed by the Union Finance Ministry on the quantum of open market borrowing are also likely to impact the spending on these schemes.

The Chief Minister as well as the ministers asserted that extension of assistance would be a continuous process and cheques would be distributed to beneficiaries on 15th of every month. Applications should accordingly be submitted online in a transparent manner and the sanctioned amount would be utilised to procure required material and tools of trade.

Officials had been directed to ensure that there was no scope for misuse of the scheme. They were accordingly instructed to monitor the progress achieved for two years once the assistance is extended to the beneficiary. Officials had been directed to identify the beneficiaries from the poorest of poor sections with consent from district in-charge ministers. Public representatives have been asked to take an active part in the effective implementation of the scheme.

