State sees sharp rise in COVID cases

887 test positive, a jump of 203 cases in one day

Telangana witnessed another sharp spike in COVID cases with 203 more cases in just one day. While 684 people tested positive on Tuesday, 887 were found COVID positive on Wednesday.

This is the highest number of cases in a day in the last four months (since December). While 59,297 samples were tested, results of 1,370 were awaited. Four more COVID-19 patients have died.

The cases in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have crossed 200. The new 887 cases include 201 from GHMC, 79 from Medchal Malkajgiri, and 76 from Rangareddy.

Nirmal and Nizamabad, which share the border with Maharashtra, recorded 78 and 45 cases. A high number of cases was detected in other districts too: 56 in Jagityal, 36 in Sangareddy, 27 in Kamareddy, 23 each in Warangal Urban and Karimnagar, 22 in Mahabubnagar, and 21 each in Nalgonda and Siddipet.

From March 2, 2020, to March 31 this year, 1,02,10,906 samples were tested and 3,08,776 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 5,511 were active cases, 3,01,564 have recovered, and 1,701 died.