State sees over 1,000 virus cases for third consecutive day

With 43,000-odd samples tested, 1,097 found positive; six die

The State recorded more than 1,000 infections of coronavirus for the third consecutive day. It was especially alarming since it was Sunday, a day that typically sees fewer cases due to low testing. As many as 1,097 persons were found COVID-positive with just 43,070 samples being put to test.

Results of 1,965 persons were awaited while six more succumbed to the virus. With this, the death toll has reached 1,723.

On the previous day (Saturday), 1,321 had been detected with the virus even as 62,973 samples were examined.

Most cases in GHMC

The highest share of 302 cases on Sunday were detected from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, followed by 138 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 116 from Rangareddy. High number of cases continued to be detected in Nizamabad — the district recorded 75 cases on Friday, 96 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday.

Other districts that saw a significant number of infections were Sangareddy (52), Nirmal (42), Karimnagar (38), Jagtial (32), Kamareddy and Warangal Urban (28 each) and Adilabad (24).

So far, the State has tested 1,04,35,997 samples and the tally stands at 3,13,237. Of the total cases, 8,746 were active while 3,02,768 have recovered.