State sees dip in COVID cases

HYDERABAD

03 December 2020 00:01 IST

565 persons test positive; one dies

COVID-19 cases are declining in Telangana. Only 565 out of the 51,562 samples tested, turned positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The results of 456 were awaited.

Usually, at least over 1,500 cases are detected when 45,000 or above number of samples are tested in a day. The downward trajectory of cases in the State is observed from November 20.

However, officials in the State Health department said at a press conference held on Wednesday that according to their information, there might be a surge. Cold temperatures, and public gatherings in the run up to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections and polling are feared as possible reasons for a spike in cases.

Advertising

Advertising

The new 565 cases on Tuesday include 106 in GHMC, 43 in Rangareddy, and 42 in Medchal Malkajgiri. Only one case was recorded in Narayanpet. One COVID patient has died. This is the lowest number of deaths recorded in a day from June. The mortalities have started to decline from October second week.

From March 2 to December 1, a total of 55,51,620 samples were tested and 2,70,883 were COVID positive. Out of the total cases, 9,266 were active, 2,60,155 have recovered, and 1,462 have died.