State sees 238 new COVID cases, 2 deaths on Sunday

The number of samples collected from people in Telangana to test for the presence of novel coronavirus has crossed 70 lakh with a total of 27,077 tests performed on Sunday. The number of samples examined now stands at 70.18 lakh.

On Sunday, 238 tested positive for the virus while the results of 525 were awaited. Two more COVID-19 patients died.

The new cases include 60 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, 26 from Rangareddy, 20 from Warangal Urban, and 15 each from Medchal Malkajgiri and Karimnagar. No case was recorded in Narayanpet and Wanaparthy, and just one in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad.

The COVID tally in the State has touched 2,87,740, of which only 5,106 were active cases and 2,81,083 having recovered. The death toll stands at 1,551.

The bed occupancy in hospitals is presently low. At the 62 government-run hospitals, only 396 out of the total 5,264 oxygen beds and 227 of the 1,746 ICU beds were occupied on Sunday. In the case of 219 private hospitals, 624 out of 3,160 oxygen beds, and 485 of the 2,583 ICU beds were full.