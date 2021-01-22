State sees 214 virus cases

HYDERABAD

22 January 2021 23:33 IST

The State recorded 214 COVID cases on Thursday. This brings the total number of positive cases to over 2.92 lakh. Two persons died of the virus, pushing the total number of deaths to 1,586.

The number of samples tested was low, with the total number of tests done on Friday being 28,791. The number of primary contacts tested stands at 12,668 and the number of secondary contacts tested were 3,455. The total number of tests in the State now stands at 76,02,975. Test results of 632 persons were awaited.

The total positive cases recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits was 38. This was followed by Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajgiri, recording 16 cases each. Rangareddy district recorded 15 cases.

