State sees 166 COVID cases on Thursday

A steady increase of COVID-19 cases in the range of 150 to 200 every day is continuing in Telangana with a total of 166 new positive cases reported during the 24-hour period till 8 p.m. on Thursday, taking the tally to 2,99,572.
Testing of samples for the infection were also continuing in the range of about 40,000 every day. The bulletin stated that 40,443 samples were tested on Thursday taking the total tests to 88,83,295 while reports of 536 samples were still awaited.
Of the samples collected and tested on Thursday, 34,310 were screened in government facilities and another 6,233 in private laboratories and hospitals. Of the positive cases reported on Thursday, 27 were from GHMC area followed by 14 in Medchal-Malkajgiri and 12 in Rangareddy district.
No fresh cases were reported in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally and Wanaparthy districts on Thursday and in the remaining 28 districts, the positive cases were reported in single digit.
With 149 persons declared recovered from COVID on Thursday, the total recoveries have gone up to 2,95,970. Number of deaths due to the infectious virus stands at 1,639 with two more fatalities reported on Thursday.
According to bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, the number of active cases continues to remain below 2,000 — it was 1,963 on Thursday. A total of 1,133 COVID patients were undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals in the State and another 830 were in home and institutional isolation.
