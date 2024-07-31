State revenues see no appreciable growth in Q1 despite higher projections in budget  

The State’s revenue receipts continued to remain normal with no appreciable increase at the end of the first quarter of the current financial year.

The total revenue during the period reached ₹35,609 crore, ₹12,462 crore higher than ₹23,147 crore of the previous month and the tax revenue increased by ₹12,190 crore from ₹22,419 to ₹34,609 during June. Revenue through GST increased by ₹4,349 crore to ₹12,536 crore at the end of June from ₹8,187 crore of the previous month.

The highest revenue came from borrowings and other liabilities which reached ₹13,171 crore by June end, ₹5,791 crore higher than ₹7,386 crore at the end of May. The figures revealed in the provisional figures submitted to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India come at a time when the State had passed an ambitious ₹2.91 lakh crore budget for the current year.

The State had projected over ₹25,000 crore through Excise duties while it anticipated accruals in excess of ₹21,075 crore through Grants in Aid and Contributions. Revenue through grants in aid and contributions remained nil at the end of the first quarter while non-tax revenue too registered ₹272 crore rise from ₹728 crore at May end to ₹1,000 crore at the end of the next month. The budget has projected non-tax revenue during the year of ₹20,658 crore for the fiscal.

The State had incurred expenditure of ₹5,933 crore on interest payment, ₹11,026 crore for payment of salaries and ₹4,311 crore for pensions by June end. “We have raised loans of ₹35,118 crore and repaid loans of ₹42,892 crore since formation of our government in January,” Deputy Chief Minister (Finance and Energy) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said in his budget speech in the assembly.

The State registered revenue deficit of ₹3,652 crore and fiscal deficit of ₹13,171 crore at the end of the first quarter while the primary deficit during the period stood at ₹7,237 crore.

