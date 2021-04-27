State requests Bharat Biotech to accord priority in vaccine supply

27 April 2021 13:55 IST

Bharat Biotech managing director Krishna Ella gave an assurance to this effect to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday

Bharat Biotech Limited has announced its willingness to accord priority to Telangana in providing Covid-19 vaccine and assured that the State will be given maximum doses of vaccine.

Bharat Biotech managing director Krishna Ella gave an assurance to this effect to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday. Mr. Krishna Ella called on the Chief Secretary at the State secretariat BRKR Bhavan this morning.

Mr. Somesh Kumar informed Mr Ella about Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's decision to provide vaccine to the entire population about 18 years free of cost. Accordingly, he requested Bharat Biotech to ensure supply of maximum doses and give priority to Telangana enabling the government to vaccinate all the people in the State. Mr. Ella responded positively to the request.

Advertising

Advertising