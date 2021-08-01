State reports impressive GST revenue in July

HYDERABAD

01 August 2021 20:29 IST

Collection of ₹3,610 crore, 26% higher than last year

The State posted an impressive collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue during July this year.

The State reported GST collection of ₹3,610 crore during the month. This is 26% higher than ₹2,876 crore reported during the same month last year. The growth however, is lower compared to the revenues at the national level.

According to the Union Finance Ministry, the gross GST collected at the national level during the month was ₹1.16 lakh crore, which is 33% higher than the revenue during the same month last year.

Of the total revenue, ₹22,197 crore was CGST, ₹28,541 crore SGST and ₹57,864 crore IGST, which included ₹27,900 crore collected on import of goods.

The cess collected during the period was ₹7,790 crore, including ₹815 crore collected on import of goods.