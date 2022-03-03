Telangana

State reports highest revenue receipts of ₹10,881 cr. during January

The State has significantly improved its revenues by the end of January with revenue receipts reaching almost ₹1 lakh crore.

The actual revenue receipts at the end of January were pegged at ₹98,282.67 crore, a significant jump from ₹86,051.41 crore at the end of the October-December quarter. The State registered revenue receipts of ₹10,881.9 crore during the month, the highest in a month during the current financial year. The previous highest of ₹10,659.17 crore revenue receipts was reported during November.

The tax revenue by the end of January was ₹85,378.59 crore, 79.87% of the estimated ₹1.06 lakh crore, with two more months to go. Revenue through Goods and Services Tax was ₹27,348.74 crore, 76.99% of the ₹35,520 crore projected for the entire fiscal and the sales tax collections too were impressive at ₹22,285.62 crore, 84.1% of the targeted ₹26,500 crore.

Revenue through the State’s share of union taxes was ₹7,589.58 crore against the estimated ₹8,721.38 crore and impressive collections were reported in the form of State Excise duties. The State Excise duties at the end of January were ₹14,447.13 crore, 84.98% of the estimated ₹17,000 crore and Registration and Stamps Department continued its impressive run reporting ₹9,637.69 crore revenue at the end of January against the estimated 12,500 crore.

According to the key monthly indicators posted on the Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s website, non-tax revenue and the grant in aid and contributions, however, continued their poor run reporting ₹5,600.47 crore and ₹7,303.61 crore respectively. By January end, revenue through non-tax sources was just 18.33% of the estimated ₹30,557 crore and it was 18.89% of the estimated ₹38,669 crore for the entire year.

Borrowings and other liabilities continued to increase reaching ₹44,406 crore of the estimated ₹45,559 crore, achieving 97.49% of the target. As a result, the revenue deficit at the end of January was estimated at ₹14,813 crore against the ₹6,743 crore revenue surplus estimated in the budget. Coupled with the fiscal deficit, the primary deficit at the end of January was projected at ₹29,432.58 crore against the budget estimates of ₹27,925.22 crore.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2022 8:29:03 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/state-reports-highest-revenue-receipts-of-10881-cr-during-january/article65186450.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY