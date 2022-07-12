State reports 562 COVID cases

Telangana recorded 562 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. While 27,249 samples were tested, the results of 498 were awaited. Of the 562 infections, 392 were from Hyderabad, 60 from Rangareddy, 52 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

From March 2, 2020, to July 12 of this year, 3,59,12,041 samples were tested and 8,07,134 were positive. Of the total cases, 5,112 were active cases. While 7,97,911 persons recovered, 4,111 died of the virus.