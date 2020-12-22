State release ₹ 2,913 cr. for Aasara pensions in last quarter

The State government has accorded administrative sanction for ₹ 2,931.17 crore towards payment of Aasara pensions to different categories of people.
As many as 38.72 lakh persons including the elderly, divyangs, widows and single women, beedi workers, weavers, toddy tappers and other categories are covered under the scheme. The government had allocated a huge ₹11,724.69 crore for the Aasara pensions in the budget for the current financial year.
It had released ₹8,793.52 crore for the first three quarters in spite of the financial difficulties and the latest release was aimed at continuing the payment of pensions for the fourth quarter. The administration sanction was made in relaxation of quarterly regulation orders and the Rural Development Commissioner had been directed to take further action into the matter.
The Rural Development Commissioner had been asked to draw the funds after obtaining authorisation from the Director of Treasuries and Accounts and submit utilisation certificates in time.
