State records 771 COVID cases

August 01, 2022 23:58 IST

Telangana recorded 771 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 8,20,617. While 39,320 samples were put to test, results of 752 are awaited.

The new 771 infections include 289 from Hyderabad, 53 from Rangareddy, 49 from Pedapalli, 47 from Medchal Malkajgiri, and 33 from Yadadri Bhongir.

From March 2-2020 to August 1 of this year, a total of 36543619 samples were put to test and 820617 were detected with coronavirus. Out of the total cases, 5,733 were active cases, 810773 have recovered, while 4,111 people have died.