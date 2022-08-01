State records 705 COVID positive cases on Sunday

August 01, 2022 00:11 IST

Number of patients hospitalised is being updated from July 28

Telangana has recorded 705 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total to 8,19,846. This is a drop compared to the daily caseload of around 800-930 in the past five days. The number of tests in a day in the time period ranged from around 36,000 to 40,000. However, 32,834 samples were put to test on Sunday. Results of 159 are awaited.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is being updated in the daily media bulletin issued by the State Health Department. The number stayed the same from July 10 to 27 : 89 patients were admitted in government and private hospitals. This number has been updated from July 28.

On Sunday, 236 COVID patients were in the hospitals, including 37 people in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 106 on oxygen beds, while 93 occupied regular beds.

Of the 705 new infections, 355 were from Hyderabad, 48 from Rangareddy, 42 from Karimnagar, 35 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 29 each from Rajanna Sircilla and Hanamkonda.

Sunday was last day of July when sharp spikes in the COVID cases was observed. The daily caseload started to surge, again, from beginning of June. The number of infections at beginning of June was 75, and 478 on last day of the month. And the daily caseload at beginning of July was 462, and 705 on the last day.