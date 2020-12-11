State records 643 COVID cases, two die

HYDERABAD

11 December 2020 00:11 IST

Telangana recorded 643 COVID cases on Wednesday taking the total to 2,75,904. While 53,396 samples were tested, results of 318 were awaited. Two more COVID-19 patients died.

The new cases include 109 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 84 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 82 from Rangareddy, and 56 from Warangal Urban. The cases spiked in Medchal and Rangareddy.

From March 2 to December 9, a total of 59,73,031 samples were tested and 2,75,904 have tested positive for coronavirus. Out of the total cases, 7,497 were active cases, 2,66,925 have recovered, and 1,482 have died.

