State records 635 more COVID cases

Telangana recorded another 635 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 2,77,151. While 52,308 samples were put to test, results of 607 were awaited. Four more persons suffering from the novel coronavirus died.

The new 635 cases include 141 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 76 from Rangareddy and 72 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

From March 2 to December 9, a total of 60,81,517 samples have been tested. Of the total cases, 7,670 are active while 2,67,992 have recovered, and 1,489 have succumbed to the virus.