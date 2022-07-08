State records 608 COVID-19 cases

The State on Friday recorded as many as 608 COVID-19 cases. This brings the total number of recorded cases to 8,05,137.

According to the COVID-19 Status Bulletin, as many as 459 persons recovered, pushing up the total recoveries to 7,95,880. There were 5,146 cases in under-treatment or isolation, and no deaths were recorded.

The State tested as many as 28,055 samples and 497 test reports are awaited.

Hyderabad continued to record the highest number of 329 cases. This was followed by 67 in Rangareddy, 54 in Medchal-Malkajgiri and 16 each in Sangareddy and Adilabad districts.

Meanwhile, 1,493 first doses, 8,266 second doses and 8,312 booster doses administered on Friday.