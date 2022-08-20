State records 357 COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana on Saturday were 357. While 24399 samples were put to test, results of 501 were awaited. The new 357 cases include 165 from Hyderabad, 32 from Rangareddy and, 31 from Medchal Malkajgiri.

From March 2, 2020 to August 20 of this year, a total of 3.71 crore samples were put to test and 831622 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 2711 were active cases, 824800 have recovered, and 4111 people have lost life.