Telangana

State records 306 new COVID cases

Telangana recorded 306 COVID cases on Saturday, taking the total to 6,59,313. While 69,422 samples were examined, results of 1,723 were awaited. Three more COVID-19 patients have died.

The new cases include 78 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 31 from Karimnagar, 23 from Warangal Urban, and 16 from Medchal Malkajgiri. Nagarkurnool did not record any case.

From March 2, 2020 to September 4 this year, a total of 2.49 crore samples were examined and 6,59,313 people were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 5,673 were active cases, 6,49,757 have recovered, and 3,883 have died.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2021 8:11:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/state-records-306-new-covid-cases/article36293144.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY