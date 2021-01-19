State records 256 more virus cases

Telangana recorded 256 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 2,92,128. While 31,486 people were examined, results of 472 were awaited. Two more patients died.

The new cases include 51 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 17 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 15 from Rangareddy. No case was reported from Nagarkurnool or Wanaparthy, while only one case each was detected in Narayanpet, Mahabubabad, Jogulamba Gadwal and Kamareddy.

From March 2 last year to January 18, as many as 75,15,066 people have been tested for presence of virus. Of the total cases, 4,005 are active while 2,86,542 have recovered. The death toll stands at 1,581.