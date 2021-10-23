Telangana

State records 207 new COVID cases

Telangana recorded 207 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total to 6,70,139. While 42,108 samples were examined, results of 1,595 were awaited. Two more COVID patients have died.

The new cases include 38 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 22 from Karimnagar, 17 from Rangareddy, 15 from Khammam, and 13 from Mancherial. No infection was detected in seven districts.

From March 2, 2020, to October 23 this year, 2.72 crore samples were tested and 6,70,139 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 3,984 were active cases, 6,62,209 have recovered, and 3,946 have died.


