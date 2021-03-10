State records 189 new COVID cases

Telangana has recorded 189 more COVID-19 cases, pushing up the total number of infections to 3,00,342. Since February 25, this is the highest daily caseload.

While 39,000 people were examined on Tuesday, results of 578 were awaited. Two more COVID-19 patients died. With that, the death toll has reached 1,646.

The new 189 cases include 34 from Greater Hyderabad, 15 from Rangareddy, 12 from Medchal Malkajgiri and 10 from Karimnagar. No cases were detected in Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalapally.

Till March 9 this year, a total of 90,55,741 samples have been put to test. As of Tuesday evening, there were 1,780 active cases while 2,96,916 have recovered.