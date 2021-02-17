State records 129 new COVID cases on Monday

HYDERABAD

17 February 2021 00:23 IST

Telangana recorded 129 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 2,96,802.

While 24,851 people were examined, results of 516 were awaited. One more patient died, pushing up the fatality figure to 1,619.

The new cases include 23 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and nine from Rangareddy. No case was reported from five districts — Medak, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Kamareddy, Jogulamba-Gadwal and Jayashankar Bhupalapally.

Of the total cases, 1,643 are active while 2,93,540 have recovered. From March 2 last year, when the first COVID case in the State was detected, a total of 82,36,255 samples were tested.