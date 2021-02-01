Telangana

State records 118 fresh COVID cases on Sunday

Telangana recorded 118 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total to 2,94,587. While 17,686 people were examined, results of 525 were awaited. Two more COVID-19 patients died, pushing the death toll to 1,601.

The new cases include 26 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and 13 from Rangareddy. No case was reported from Yadadri-Bhongir, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Mahbubnagar, Kamareddy, Jogulamba-Gadwal, and Jayashankar-Bhupalapally.

So far, a total of 78,79,047 people have been put through tests. Of the total cases, 2,092 were active while 2,90,894 have recovered.

