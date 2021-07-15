State receives good rainfall, with 17 districts reporting ‘large excess’

The State continued to receive heavy rains during the current monsoon with 17 districts reporting rainfall in “large excess”.

Thirteen districts received excess rainfall and three – Mancherial, Nagarkurnool and Peddapalli — reported normal rainfall so far during the present season. Hyderabad, its surrounding districts, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Yadadri Bhongir, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Mahabubabad, Jogulamba Gadwal and Nalgonda are among the districts which reported large excess rainfall during the current season.

Siddipet (128% deviation) and Yadadri-Bhongir (102%) reported rainfall in excess of 100% while Medchal-Malkajgiri (93%) and Warangal Urban (92%) too received heavy rainfall during the past fortnight. According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, southwest monsoon arrived in the State on June 5 a week ahead of the schedule. The monsoon covered the entire State by June 10 with rainfall being reported from most parts of the State.

The State received average rainfall of 26.7 mm against the normal 9.9 mm in the last 24 hours with highest rainfall of 217.6 mm recorded in Chegunta of Medak district. The cumulative rainfall from June 1 till date has been 368.7 mm against the normal rain of 236.3 mm with a deviation of 56%, the TSDPS data said.

According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department, seasonal rainfall was most likely to be normal in the northern parts of the State and it could be excess in the central and southern parts. The normal annual rainfall of the State was about 905.3 mm and about 80% of it (720.5 mm) would be received from the southwest monsoon.