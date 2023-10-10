State received 16% more rainfall during south-west monsoon

October 10, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST

Telangana received a cumulative rainfall of 86.2 cm against the normal of 74.4 cm with an excess of 16% during the south-west monsoon from June to September this year despite the dry August, said weather scientists on Monday.

Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the cumulative rainfall was 77.6 cm - as against normal of 62.2 cm with a deviation 25%. But overall, the rainfall received this year so far has been 22% less when compared to last year when 110.5 cm of rain was received.

“Rainfall has been normal in June, excess in July, deficient in August and excess in September, therefore overall it has been good with the ‘El Nino’ (Pacific Ocean warming impacting Indian monsoon) impact being only for a month. The impact could also depend on when it is forming and strengthening, as it came in after the monsoon arrived even if a bit late,” explained TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) weather forecast consultant Y.V. Rama Rao.

Telangana receives most of its rainfall or 80% during the south-west monsoon, of the total normal annual rainfall of 91.9 cm. It also receives about 11.3 cm or 12% of the total rainfall from October up to December, also known as north-east monsoon.

TSDPS weather forecasters quoting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin have stated that rainfall is likely to be normal to above normal over the State, but the day as well as the night temperatures could also shoot up and are likely to be above normal.

“There is no specific co-relation between El Nino and the north-east monsoon, therefore rainfall is likely to be normal. But, since the cloud formation is less and with high radiation, we are experiencing higher day temperatures. This is likely to continue till the onset of winter in middle of November. We are already seeing a slight dip in night temperatures by two-three degrees,” said Mr. Rao.

Normal rainfall usually in October is 8.9 cm and highest ever rainfall recorded has been 32.5 cm in Ghatkesar (Medchal-Malkajgiri) on Oct. 28, 2016. The average maximum temperature is 21.7°C and lowest minimum temperature has been 9.2°C recorded at Kohir, Sangareddy, also, on Oct. 28, 2016.

During the south-west monsoon gone by, the State saw 18 districts receiving excess rainfall including -- Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Sangareddy, Warangal, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Hyderabad, Jangaon, Hanamkonda, Peddapalli, Adilabad and Kamareddy.

About 15 districts had received normal rainfall – Siddipet, Rangareddy, Mulugu, Kumuram Bheem, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mancherial, Wanaparthy, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Khammam. Twenty-four mandals received excess of 60% or above rainfall, 269 mandals received excess of 20-59% rainfall spread over 18 districts, 275 mandals received normal or upto 19% in 15 districts and 44 mandals had deficit rainfall.