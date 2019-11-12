‘State ready to procure entire paddy harvest’

The State government was expecting about one-and-a-half crore tonnes of paddy in the market and ₹ 13,000 crore was set aside to procure the paddy, said Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

He was launching the paddy procurement centre at the Rayaparthy mandal headquarters in Palakurthy Assembly constituency here on Tuesday. The waters from Kaleswaram and SRSP ensured maximum agricultural production in the State. The Central government should also start cotton procurement through Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) at the earliest.

Stands first

The Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya were appreciated by Union Minister Sekhawath. “Telangana stands first on many counts be it development or welfare programmes,” Mr. Dayakar Rao said.

The farmers were urged to bring the paddy after ensuring that it was properly dried as the moisture content would bring down its price. They were assured that procurement would continue till last grain is bought and asked them not to worry.